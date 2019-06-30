New
Walmart · 38 mins ago
RCA 60" 4K LED UHD TV
$360 $700
free shipping
Walmart offers the RCA 60" 4K Flat LED Ultra HD Televison for $359.99 with free shipping. That's $340 off list and the lowest price we could find, although we saw it for $10 less a week ago. Buy Now
Features
  • 3840x2160 native resolution
  • 4 HDMI inputs
  • Model: RTU6050
  • Published 38 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
