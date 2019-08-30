New
Walmart · 44 mins ago
RCA 60" 4K LED UHD Smart TV
$340 $800
free shipping

Walmart offers the RCA 60" 4K Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Televsion for $339.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from two weeks ago at $460 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now

Features
  • 3840x2160 native resolution
  • content streaming via Roku TV (Netflix, Youtube, Hulu Plus, more)
  • 1 USB & 3 HDMI inputs
