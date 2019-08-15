- Create an Account or Login
Walmart offers the RCA 60" 4K Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Televsion for $339.99 with free shipping. That is $460 off and is the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart offers the RCA 60" 4K Flat LED Ultra HD Television for $329.99 with free shipping. That's $370 off list and tied with our mention from a week ago as the lowest price we've ever seen. Buy Now
Walmart offers the RCA 54.6" 4K Flat LED Ultra HD Television for $249.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from four weeks ago as the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best price we could find today by $38.) Buy Now
Walmart offers the RCA 50" 4K Flat LED Ultra HD Television for $209.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from four weeks ago as the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best price we could find today by $120.) Buy Now
Walmart offers the RCA 50" 4K HDR LED Flat Ultra HD Roku Smart Television for $239.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from a week ago, $459 off list, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping. Shop Now
Leelbox via Amazon offers the Leelbox ATSC Digital Converter Box / PVR for $39.99. Coupon code "THVYWJWJ" drops the price to $19.99. With free shipping, that's $5 under our June mention, $20 off, and the best price we've seen. Buy Now
Dell Home offers the Samsung 64.5" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Television for $547.99 with free shipping. That's $50 under last week's mention and the lowest price we've seen, excluding the mentions below. (It's the best deal today by $132.) Buy Now
Dell Home offers the Vizio 65" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Television bundled with a $150 Dell Gift Card for $549.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from last month as the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal now by $150.) Buy Now
Walmart discounts thousands of items as part of its End of Summer Clearance Event. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or receive free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Shop Now
Walmart offers the BIC Gelocity Original Retractable Gel Pen 24-Pack in Black for $13.94. Redeem this mail-in rebate to cut that to $0. Choose in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's the lowest price we could find by $14. Shop Now
Walmart takes up to 70% off select socks and underwear. Opt for in-store pickup where available to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or bag free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Some exclusions may apply. Shop Hanes, Fruit of the Loom, Gildan, Playtex, and more Shop Now
Walmart continues to offer the Fruit of the Loom Men's CoolZone Fly Dual Defense Boxer Briefs 10-Pack in Black/Gray Assorted or Blue Assorted for $14.96. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. That's tied with last week's mention and the lowest price we could find by $14 today. Buy Now
Walmart offers the RCA 4.5-Cubic Foot Refrigerator in White for $90.30 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from five days ago and the lowest price we could find now by $78. Buy Now
Walmart offers the RCA 4-Bottle Wine Fridge in Black for $42 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $35. Buy Now
Walmart offers the RCA Cambio 32GB 10.1" 2-in-1 Windows Tablet with Detachable Keyboard in several colors (Blue pictured) for $99.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $33. Buy Now
Walmart offers the RCA 3.2-Cubic Foot Two Door Mini Fridge in several colors (Black pictured) for $139 with free shipping. That's $10 under our January mention and the lowest price we could find by $61. Buy Now
