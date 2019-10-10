New
RCA 60" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Roku Smart Television
$340 $500
free shipping

That's $160 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Walmart

Features
  • 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
  • WiFi
  • built-in Roku TV
  • 3 HDMI inputs
  • Model: RTRU6027-US
