Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
Walmart · 1 hr ago
RCA 60" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Roku Smart Television
$319 $499
free shipping

That's $21 under last month's mention, $180 off, and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Walmart

Features
  • 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
  • WiFi
  • built-in Roku TV
  • 3 HDMI inputs
  • Model: RTRU6027-US
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 2/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals TVs Walmart RCA
LED 4K Flat HDR Smart TV Staff Pick Popularity: 2/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register