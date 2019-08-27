Personalize your DealNews Experience
Walmart offers the RCA 54.6" 4K Flat LED Ultra HD Television for $249.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from two weeks ago as the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best price we could find today by $38.) Buy Now
Walmart offers the RCA 50" 4K HDR LED Flat Ultra HD Roku Smart Television for $239.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from just over two weeks ago as $459 off list and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
Walmart offers the RCA 60" 4K Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Televsion for $339.99 with free shipping. That is $460 off and is the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart offers the RCA 60" 4K Flat LED Ultra HD Television for $329.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from almost two weeks ago at $370 off list, and is the lowest price we've ever seen. Buy Now
Walmart offers the RCA 40" 1080p Flat LED HD Television for $129.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from over two weeks ago as $40 off list and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping. Shop Now
Yall Store via eBay offers the Leadzm 200 Mile 1080P HDTV Outdoor TV Antenna for $12.99 with free shipping. That's $11 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Dell Home offers the LG 69.5" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Television bundled with a $100 Dell Gift Card for $669.99 with free shipping. Thanks to the gift card, that's $129 under last week's mention and by far the lowest price we've ever seen for this TV. (It's the best price we could find today by $177.) Deal ends August 28 at 8 am ET. Buy Now
HoHoSbDirect via Amazon offers the Hohosb Indoor 120-Mile Digital TV Antenna for $20.99. Coupon code "Hohosb99" drops that to $10.49. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $11 off and the lowest price we could find, although we saw it for a buck less last month.
Update: The price has dropped to $9.94 after coupon. Buy Now
Walmart discounts thousands of items as part of its End of Summer Clearance Event. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or receive free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Shop Now
Walmart offers the Rain-X Weatherbeater Windshield Wiper Blade in several sizes with prices starting at $6. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. Excepting the mention below, that's the lowest price we could find by about $3. Shop Now
Walmart discounts a selection of TVs, clothing, home items, furniture, and more. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge, although orders of $35 or more bag free shipping. Shop Now
Walmart offers the Ice Genie Space Saving As Seen on TV Ice Cube Maker for $9.94. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's tied with last week's mention and the lowest price we could find by $10 today. Buy Now
Walmart offers the RCA 4-Bottle Wine Fridge in Black for $35.70 with free shipping. That's $6 under our mention from last week and the lowest price we could find by $41. Buy Now
Walmart offers the RCA Cambio 32GB 10.1" 2-in-1 Windows Tablet with Detachable Keyboard in several colors (Blue pictured) for $99.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $33. Buy Now
Walmart offers the RCA 50" 4K Flat LED Ultra HD Television for $209.99 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention as the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best price we could find today by $120.) Buy Now
Walmart offers the RCA 55" 4K Flat LED Ultra HD Roku Smart Television for $299.99 with free shipping. That's $500 off list and tied with our mention from a week ago as the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
