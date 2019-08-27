New
Walmart · 43 mins ago
RCA 55" 4K LED UHD TV
$250 $288
free shipping

Walmart offers the RCA 54.6" 4K Flat LED Ultra HD Television for $249.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from two weeks ago as the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best price we could find today by $38.) Buy Now

Features
  • 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
  • 4 HDMI inputs
  • 1 USB port
  • Model: RTU5540
Details
Comments
