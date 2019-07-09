New
Walmart · 31 mins ago
$250 $700
free shipping
Walmart offers the RCA 54.6" 4K Flat LED Ultra HD Television for $249.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from two weeks ago as the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best price we could find today by $72.) Buy Now
Features
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- 4 HDMI inputs
- 1 USB port
- Model: RTU5540
Details
Walmart · 1 wk ago
RCA 50" 4K LED UHD TV
$210 $380
free shipping
Walmart offers the RCA 50" 4K Flat LED Ultra HD Television for $209.99 with free shipping. That's $20 under our mention from three weeks ago and tied as the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best price we could find today by $120.) Buy Now
Features
- 3840x2160 (4K, 2160p) native resolution
- four HDMI inputs
- Model: RLDED5098-UHD
New
Walmart · 45 mins ago
RCA 60" 4K UHD LED TV
$330 $700
free shipping
Walmart offers the RCA 60" 4K Flat LED Ultra HD Televison for $329.99 with free shipping. That's $20 under our mention from three days ago, $370 off list, and the lowest price we've ever seen. Buy Now
Features
- 3840x2160 native resolution
- 4 HDMI inputs
- Model: RTU6050
Walmart · 3 days ago
RCA 43" 1080p LED HD Roku Smart TV
$200 $400
free shipping
Walmart offers the RCA 43" 1080p Flat LED Roku Smart Television for $209.99 with free shipping. That's $10 under our May mention, $200 off, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
Features
- 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution
- full-array LED backlight
- integrated Roku TV (with access to Netflix, Amazon Video, Hulu, more)
- 3 HDMI inputs
- Model: RTR4360-W
Walmart · 2 wks ago
RCA 65" 4K LED UHD TV
$400 $900
free shipping
Walmart offers the RCA 65" 4K Flat LED Ultra HD Television for $399.99 with free shipping. That's $50 under our February mention and the lowest price we could find by $349. Buy Now
Features
- 3840x2160 (2160p) native resolution
- three HDMI inputs
- Model: RTU6549
Walmart · 3 days ago
Clearance HDTVs at Walmart
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping Shop Now
New
Walmart · 34 mins ago
Sceptre 32" 720p LED HDTV
$80 $180
free shipping
Walmart offers the Sceptre 31.5" 720p Flat LED HD Television for $79.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from two weeks ago, $100 off, and the best price we could find. (Third-party sellers charge $110 or more.) Buy Now
Features
- 1366x768 (720p) native resolution
- USB 2.0 port
- two HDMI inputs
- Model no: X322BV-SR
Amazon · 4 hrs ago
Pacoso 1080p Indoor Amplified Digital HDTV Antenna
$10 $28
free shipping
3Mart via Amazon offers the Pacoso 1080p Indoor Amplified Digital HDTV Antenna for $27.58. Clip the 5% off coupon on the product page and apply coupon code "2GKTMJWE" to cut that to $9.65. With free shipping, that's $18 off and the lowest price we could find, although it was just under a buck less ten days ago. Buy Now
Features
- 50 to 100-mile range
- 13.2-foot coaxial cable
Walmart · 3 days ago
LG 55" 4K HDR LED UHD Smart TV
$398 $528
free shipping
Walmart continues to offer the LG 55" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Television for $398 with free shipping. That's $130 off list and tied with our mention from two weeks ago as the best price we've seen. Buy Now
Features
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- 802.11ac wireless
- WebOS (with access to Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Video, more)
- compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant
- 2 HDMI inputs
- Model: 55UK6200PUA
Walmart · 1 day ago
Walabot DIY In-Wall Imager for Android
$68 $75
free shipping
Walmart offers the Walabot DIY In-Wall Imager for Android for $67.50 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $2, although we saw this for $12 less in December. Buy Now
Features
- Provides a real-time visual image behind concrete and drywall walls
- Detects metal and wooden studs, pipes, PVC, wires, and movement
- Compatible with devices running Android 5.0 and above with USB OTG
- Model: DY20BCGL02
Walmart · 1 mo ago
TPRC by Traveler's Club 17" Rolling Under-Seater Suitcase with USB Port
$25 $35
pickup at Walmart
Walmart offers the TPRC by Traveler's Club 17" Rolling Under-Seater Suitcase with USB Port in Purple for $24.99. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's $10 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Tips
- portable power bank not included
Features
- measures 17" x 12.25" x 7.5"
- telescoping handle
- in-line skate wheels
- removable Flex-File system
Walmart · 1 wk ago
Better Homes and Gardens Sawyer Cove Gazebo
$320 $450
free shipping
Walmart offers the Better Homes and Gardens Sawyer Cove Outdoor Gazebo for $324.91 with free shipping. That's $125 off list, $36 under last year's price, and the best we've seen.
Update: The price has dropped to $320. Buy Now
Features
- It covers a 10-foot by 12-foot area
Walmart · 1 wk ago
Mobil 1 Full Synthetic Motor Oil 5-Quart Jug
$11 after rebate
pickup at Walmart
Walmart offers the Mobil 1 Full Synthetic Motor Oil 5-Quart Jug in several varieties for $22.88. This $12 mail-in rebate cuts it to $10.88. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's tied with our mention from a week ago and about $18 less than you'd pay at local auto parts stores after the same rebate. Buy Now
Walmart · 3 days ago
RCA 110-Can & 4-Bottle Beverage Center / Wine Cooler
$165
free shipping
Walmart offers the RCA 110-Can & 4-Bottle Beverage Center / Wine Cooler in Black for $165 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $65, although we (briefly) saw it for $5 less a month ago. Buy Now
Features
- chrome wine rack
- 3 glass shelves
- glass-touch electronic temperature controls
- LED interior lighting
- Model: RMIS1530
Walmart · 1 wk ago
RCA Virtuoso 55" 4K LED UHD Smart TV
$260 $800
free shipping
Walmart offers the RCA Virtuoso 55" 4K Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Television for $259.99 with free shipping. That's $10 under our mention from two weeks ago and the best price we've seen.
Update: Link has been fixed; we apologize for the error. Buy Now
Features
- 4K native resolution
- Smart TV apps
- 3 HDMI and 2 USB inputs
Walmart · 3 wks ago
RCA Virtuoso 55" 4K LED UHD Smart TV
$270 $800
free shipping
Walmart offers the RCA Virtuoso 55" 4K Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Television for $269.99 with free shipping. That's $20 under our January mention, $530 off list, and the best price we've seen. Buy Now
Features
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- Bluetooth and WiFi
- Smart TV apps (Netflix, Hulu, YouTube, etc.)
- 3 HDMI and 2 USB inputs
Walmart · 1 wk ago
RCA 55" 4K Flat LED Ultra HD Roku Smart Television
$310 $800
free shipping
Walmart offers the RCA 55" 4K Flat LED Ultra HD Roku Smart Television for $309.99 with free shipping. That's $490 off and the lowest price we could find, although it was $10 less in early May. Buy Now
Features
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- WiFi
- built-in Roku TV (with access to Netflix, Youtube, Hulu Plus, more)
- Model: RTRU5527-W
