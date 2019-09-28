New
Walmart · 1 hr ago
RCA 55" 4K Flat LED Ultra HD Roku Smart Television
$270 $800
free shipping

It's $20 under last week's mention, $530 off list, and the best price we've ever seen. Buy Now at Walmart

Features
  • 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
  • WiFi
  • built-in Roku TV (with access to Netflix, Youtube, Hulu Plus, more)
  • Model: RTRU5527-W
