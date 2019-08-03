New
Walmart · 1 hr ago
RCA 43" 1080p LED Roku Smart TV
$210 $400
free shipping

Walmart offers the RCA 43" 1080p Flat LED Roku Smart Television for $209.99 with free shipping. That's $190 off list and the lowest price we could find, although it was $10 less a month ago. Buy Now

Features
  • 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution
  • full-array LED backlight
  • integrated Roku TV (with access to Netflix, Amazon Video, Hulu, more)
  • 3 HDMI inputs
  • Model: RTR4360-W
↑ less
Buy from Walmart
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 2/5
All Deals TVs Walmart RCA
LED 1080p 43" Flat Smart TV Popularity: 2/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register