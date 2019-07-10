New
Walmart · 44 mins ago
$200 $319
free shipping
Walmart offers the RCA 40" 1080p LED HDTV / DVD Combo for $199.99 with free shipping. That's $119 less than the best price we could find for a refurb (this one is new). Buy Now
Features
- 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution
- LED backlight
- two HDMI inputs
- built-in DVD player
Details
Comments
Published 44 min ago
Related Offers
Walmart · 1 wk ago
RCA 50" 4K LED UHD TV
$210 $380
free shipping
Walmart offers the RCA 50" 4K Flat LED Ultra HD Television for $209.99 with free shipping. That's $20 under our mention from three weeks ago and tied as the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best price we could find today by $120.) Buy Now
Features
- 3840x2160 (4K, 2160p) native resolution
- four HDMI inputs
- Model: RLDED5098-UHD
Walmart · 3 days ago
RCA 43" 1080p LED HD Roku Smart TV
$200 $400
free shipping
Walmart offers the RCA 43" 1080p Flat LED Roku Smart Television for $209.99 with free shipping. That's $10 under our May mention, $200 off, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
Features
- 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution
- full-array LED backlight
- integrated Roku TV (with access to Netflix, Amazon Video, Hulu, more)
- 3 HDMI inputs
- Model: RTR4360-W
Walmart · 18 hrs ago
RCA 55" 4K LED UHD TV
$250 $700
free shipping
Walmart offers the RCA 54.6" 4K Flat LED Ultra HD Television for $249.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from two weeks ago as the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best price we could find today by $72.) Buy Now
Features
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- 4 HDMI inputs
- 1 USB port
- Model: RTU5540
Walmart · 2 wks ago
RCA 65" 4K LED UHD TV
$400 $900
free shipping
Walmart offers the RCA 65" 4K Flat LED Ultra HD Television for $399.99 with free shipping. That's $50 under our February mention and the lowest price we could find by $349. Buy Now
Features
- 3840x2160 (2160p) native resolution
- three HDMI inputs
- Model: RTU6549
Walmart · 3 days ago
Clearance HDTVs at Walmart
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping Shop Now
Amazon · 14 hrs ago
CO-Z Motorized TV Mount Lift for 30" to 65" TVs
$250 $398
free shipping
Banyan Imports via Amazon offers the CO-Z Motorized TV Mount Lift for 30" to 65" TVs for $397.89. Clip the 10% off on-page coupon and apply code "COZBMB5K" to drop that to $250.10. That's $148 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- adjustable height 25" to 57"
- up to 154-lb. capacity
- Model: D100
Walmart · 3 days ago
LG 55" 4K HDR LED UHD Smart TV
$398 $528
free shipping
Walmart continues to offer the LG 55" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Television for $398 with free shipping. That's $130 off list and tied with our mention from two weeks ago as the best price we've seen. Buy Now
Features
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- 802.11ac wireless
- WebOS (with access to Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Video, more)
- compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant
- 2 HDMI inputs
- Model: 55UK6200PUA
Walmart · 2 days ago
Vizio 65" 4K HDR LED UHD Smart TV
$450 $698
free shipping
Walmart offers the Vizio D-Series 65" 4K HDR Flat Smart Ultra HD Television for $449.99 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention as $248 off list price and the lowest price we've ever seen. Buy Now
Features
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- Chromecast streaming apps
- USB
- 3 HDMI ports
- Model: D65x-G4
Walmart · 8 hrs ago
Razor Turbo Jetts Electric Heel Wheels
$40 $117
free shipping
Walmart offers the Razor Turbo Jetts Electric Heel Wheels for $39.93 with free shipping. (Amazon charges the same.) That's the lowest price we could find by $40. Buy Now
Features
- 80W motor
- speeds up to 10 mph
- 50mm urethane wheels with sealed bearings
Walmart · 1 mo ago
TPRC by Traveler's Club 17" Rolling Under-Seater Suitcase with USB Port
$25 $35
pickup at Walmart
Walmart offers the TPRC by Traveler's Club 17" Rolling Under-Seater Suitcase with USB Port in Purple for $24.99. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's $10 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Tips
- portable power bank not included
Features
- measures 17" x 12.25" x 7.5"
- telescoping handle
- in-line skate wheels
- removable Flex-File system
Walmart · 1 wk ago
Better Homes and Gardens Sawyer Cove Gazebo
$320 $450
free shipping
Walmart offers the Better Homes and Gardens Sawyer Cove Outdoor Gazebo for $324.91 with free shipping. That's $125 off list, $36 under last year's price, and the best we've seen.
Update: The price has dropped to $320. Buy Now
Update: The price has dropped to $320. Buy Now
Features
- It covers a 10-foot by 12-foot area
Walmart · 2 days ago
3M Filtrete Allergen Defense HVAC Filter 3-Pack
$16 $27
pickup at Walmart
Walmart continues to offer the 3M Filtrete Allergen Defense HVAC Filter 3-Pack for $15.88. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's $11 off and tied with last week's mention as the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- 800 MPR
- last up to three months
- select sizes from 12" x 24" x 1" to 20" x 30" x 1"
- Model: 821-3PK-BFG
Walmart · 3 days ago
RCA 110-Can & 4-Bottle Beverage Center / Wine Cooler
$165
free shipping
Walmart offers the RCA 110-Can & 4-Bottle Beverage Center / Wine Cooler in Black for $165 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $65, although we (briefly) saw it for $5 less a month ago. Buy Now
Features
- chrome wine rack
- 3 glass shelves
- glass-touch electronic temperature controls
- LED interior lighting
- Model: RMIS1530
Walmart · 1 wk ago
RCA Virtuoso 55" 4K LED UHD Smart TV
$260 $800
free shipping
Walmart offers the RCA Virtuoso 55" 4K Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Television for $259.99 with free shipping. That's $10 under our mention from two weeks ago and the best price we've seen.
Update: Link has been fixed; we apologize for the error. Buy Now
Update: Link has been fixed; we apologize for the error. Buy Now
Features
- 4K native resolution
- Smart TV apps
- 3 HDMI and 2 USB inputs
Walmart · 18 hrs ago
RCA 60" 4K UHD LED TV
$330 $700
free shipping
Walmart offers the RCA 60" 4K Flat LED Ultra HD Televison for $329.99 with free shipping. That's $20 under our mention from three days ago, $370 off list, and the lowest price we've ever seen. Buy Now
Features
- 3840x2160 native resolution
- 4 HDMI inputs
- Model: RTU6050
Walmart · 3 wks ago
RCA Virtuoso 55" 4K LED UHD Smart TV
$270 $800
free shipping
Walmart offers the RCA Virtuoso 55" 4K Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Television for $269.99 with free shipping. That's $20 under our January mention, $530 off list, and the best price we've seen. Buy Now
Features
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- Bluetooth and WiFi
- Smart TV apps (Netflix, Hulu, YouTube, etc.)
- 3 HDMI and 2 USB inputs
