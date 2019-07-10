New
Walmart · 44 mins ago
RCA 40" 1080p LED HDTV / DVD Combo
$200 $319
free shipping
Walmart offers the RCA 40" 1080p LED HDTV / DVD Combo for $199.99 with free shipping. That's $119 less than the best price we could find for a refurb (this one is new). Buy Now
Features
  • 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution
  • LED backlight
  • two HDMI inputs
  • built-in DVD player
