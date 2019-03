Walmart offers the RCA 40" 1080p Flat LED HD Roku Smart TV forwith. That's $20 under our January mention and tied with the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal today by $90.) It features a 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution, built-in Roku TV (with access to Netflix, Amazon Video, Hulu, more), and three HDMI inputs.