Walmart · 1 hr ago
RCA 40" 1080p Flat LED HD Roku Smart TV
$160 $400
free shipping

That's $20 under our August mention, $240 off, and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Walmart

Features
  • 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution
  • built-in Roku TV (with access to Netflix, Amazon Video, Hulu, more)
  • three HDMI inputs
  • Model: RTR4060-W
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
LED 1080p 40" Flat Smart TV Staff Pick Popularity: 3/5
