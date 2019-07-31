- Create an Account or Login
Walmart offers the RCA 32" 720p Flat LED Roku HD Smart Television for $119.99 with free shipping. That's $130 off list and the lowest price we could find, although we saw it for $10 less last November. Buy Now
Walmart offers the RCA 43" 1080p Flat LED Roku Smart Television for $209.99 with free shipping. That's $10 under our May mention, $200 off, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
Walmart offers the RCA 50" 4K Flat LED Ultra HD Television for $209.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from four weeks ago as the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best price we could find today by $120.)
Update: The price has increased to $219.99. Buy Now
Walmart offers the RCA 54.6" 4K Flat LED Ultra HD Television for $249.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from two weeks ago as the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best price we could find today by $72.) Buy Now
Walmart offers the RCA 40" 1080p Flat LED HD Television for $129.99 with free shipping. That's $40 off list and tied with last week's mention as the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping. Shop Now
Walmart offers the Sony Bravia 54.6" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Television for $598 with free shipping. That's $200 under our April mention (which was bundled with a $250 gift card) and by far the lowest outright price we've ever seen. (It's also a low today by $152.) Buy Now
Walmart offers the Vizio D-Series 65" 4K HDR Flat Smart Ultra HD Television for $449.99 with free shipping. That's $80 less than the best we could find for a refurb today (this one is new) and tied with last week's mention as the lowest price we've ever seen. Buy Now
Walmart continues to offer the TCL 65" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Roku Smart TV for $478 with free shipping. That's tied with last month's mention, a low by $391, and best deal we've seen. (It's also a very low price for a 65" 4K Smart TV.) Buy Now
Walmart discounts thousands of items as part of its End of Summer Clearance Event. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or receive free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Shop Now
Walmart discounts a selection of electronics, automotive items, home goods, and more in its Savings Center. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee, or get free shipping with orders of $35 or more. (Large items may have additional fees.) Shop Now
Walmart takes up to 70% off select socks and underwear. Opt for in-store pickup where available to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. Otherwise, orders over $35 get free shipping. Some exclusions may apply. Shop Hanes, Fruit of the Loom, Gildan, Playtex, and more. Shop Now
Walmart continues to offer the 3M Filtrete Allergen Defense HVAC Filter 3-Pack for $15.88. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's $11 off and tied our mention from two weeks ago as the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart offers the RCA Cambio 32GB 10.1" 2-in-1 Windows Tablet with Detachable Keyboard in several colors (Blue pictured) for $99.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $33. Buy Now
Walmart offers the RCA 3.2-Cubic Foot Two Door Mini Fridge in several colors (Black pictured) for $139 with free shipping. That's $10 under our January mention and the lowest price we could find by $61. Buy Now
Walmart offers the RCA 55" 4K Flat LED Ultra HD Roku Smart Television for $299.99 with free shipping. That's $500 off list and tied with our mention from three weeks ago as the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
Walmart offers the RCA 40" 1080p LED HDTV / DVD Combo for $199.99 with free shipping. That's $119 less than the best price we could find for a refurb (this one is new). Buy Now
