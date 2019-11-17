Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
Walmart · 1 hr ago
RCA 32" 720p LED Roku HD Smart TV
$100 $180
free shipping

It's $20 under our July mention, $80 off list, and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Walmart

Features
  • native resolution of 1366x768 (720p)
  • three HDMI inputs
  • streaming via Roku
  • Model: RTR3260-W
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals TVs Walmart RCA
LED 720p Smart TV Staff Pick Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register