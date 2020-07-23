New
HSN · 31 mins ago
RCA 10" HD Quad-Core Tablet w/ SD Card and Folio Keyboard
$100 $130
$6 shipping

It's $30 under list price. Buy Now at HSN

Tips
  • In Rose Gold or Sage
Features
  • 1.3GHz quad-core processor
  • 10.1" 1280x800 touchscreen LCD
  • Built-in front and rear 2MP cameras
  • 1GB RAM, 16GB microSD card
  • 2 sets of earbuds
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 31 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Tablets HSN RCA
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register