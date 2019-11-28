Open Offer in New Tab
Walmart · 1 hr ago
RCA 10" 32GB Quad-Core 2-in-1 Android Tablet
$80 $130
free shipping

That's the best deal we could find by $10. Buy Now at Walmart

Features
  • in several colors (Charcoal pictured)
  • MediaTek MT8127 1.3GHz quad-core processor
  • 10.1" 1280x800 IPS touchscreen LCD
  • 1GB RAM and 32GB storage
  • detaching keyboard for use as a notebook or tablet
  • rear and front cameras
  • USB and HDMI
  • Android 5.0 (Lollipop)
  • Model: RCT6303W87DKF
