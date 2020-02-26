Open Offer in New Tab
Walmart · 24 mins ago
RCA 10" 32GB Quad-Core 2-in-1 Android Tablet
$70 $130
free shipping

That's the lowest price we could find by $72. Buy Now at Walmart

Features
  • in several colors (Charcoal pictured)
  • MediaTek MT8127 1.3GHz quad-core processor
  • 10.1" 1280x800 IPS touchscreen LCD
  • 1GB RAM and 32GB storage
  • detaching keyboard
  • rear and front cameras
  • USB and HDMI
  • Android 5.0 (Lollipop)
  • Model: RCT6303W87DKF
