Walmart · 57 mins ago
RCA 10" 32GB Android Tablet w/ Keyboard
$79 $130
free shipping

That's the lowest price we could find by $10. Buy Now at Walmart

Features
  • available in several colors (Charcoal pictured)
  • 10.1" 1280x800 touchscreen LCD
  • MediaTek MT8167 1.3GHz quad-core processor
  • 1GB RAM & 32GB storage
  • 2MP rear & front cameras
  • Android 8.1 (Go Edition)
  • detachable keyboard flip case
  • Published 57 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
