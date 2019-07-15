New
Walmart · 52 mins ago
RCA 10" 32GB Android Tablet w/ Keyboard
$69 $130
Walmart offers the 2.3-lb. RCA 10.1" 32GB Android Tablet with Folio Keyboard in several colors (Blue pictured) for $69 with free shipping. That's $10 under our January mention, $61 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now

Features
  • 10.1" 1280x800 touchscreen LCD
  • MediaTek MT8167 1.3GHz quad-core processor
  • 1GB RAM & 32GB storage
  • 2MP rear & front cameras
  • Android 8.1 (Go Edition)
  • detachable keyboard flip case
  • Model: RCT6A03W13F1 B
