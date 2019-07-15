Walmart offers the 2.3-lb. RCA 10.1" 32GB Android Tablet with Folio Keyboard in several colors (Blue pictured) for $69 with free shipping. That's $10 under our January mention, $61 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- 10.1" 1280x800 touchscreen LCD
- MediaTek MT8167 1.3GHz quad-core processor
- 1GB RAM & 32GB storage
- 2MP rear & front cameras
- Android 8.1 (Go Edition)
- detachable keyboard flip case
- Model: RCT6A03W13F1 B
Published 52 min ago
Walmart offers the RCA Voyager 7" 16GB Tablet in several colors (Blue pictured) for $35 with free shipping. That's $5 under our January mention, $15 off, and the best price we could find. Buy Now
- 1.2GHz quad-core processor
- 7" 1024x600 touchscreen
- 1GB RAM, 16GB storage
- 802.11n wireless & Bluetooth
- Android 6.0 OS (Marshmallow)
Walmart offers the RCA Cambio 32GB 10.1" 2-in-1 Windows Tablet with Detachable Keyboard in several colors (Blue pictured) for $99.99 with free shipping. That's $8 under our January mention, $50 off, and the best price we could find. Buy Now
- Intel Atom x5-Z8350 1.44GHz Cherry Trail quad-core processor
- 10.1" 1280x800 IPS touchscreen LCD
- 2GB RAM and 32GB storage
- 2MP front and rear cameras
- Bluetooth 4.0, microSD card slot, and Windows 10
- Model: W101SA23T1B
Exclusively for Prime members as an early Prime Day deal, Amazon offers the 8th-generation Amazon Fire HD 8 16GB 8" Tablet with Special Offers in several colors for $49.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our January mention and the lowest price we could find by $30. Buy Now
- Note: The 32GB version is on offer for $79.99 with free shipping.
- 8" 1280x800 LCD
- 1.3GHz quad-core processor
- front and rear cameras
- dual stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos
- microSD card slot
- up to 10-hour battery life
- Fire OS with Alexa
Huawei via Amazon offers its Huawei MediaPad M5 8.4" 64GB Android Tablet for $289.99. With free shipping, that's tied with our previous mention, $29 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- Kirin 960 Series chipset
- 2560 x 1600 resolution
- 4GB RAM, 64GB internal storage
- rear 13MP and front 8MP cameras
- 2.1 GHz 8032 processor
- Android 8.0 OS (Oreo)
- Model: Schubert-W09B
Sysmarts via Amazon offers the Sysmarts G6 Pro 7" 64GB Android Tablet for $259.92. Coupon code "25T87PYR" cuts that to $194.94. With free shipping, that's $65 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- MTK6797 HELIO X27 10-core 2.5GHz processor
- 1200x1920 resolution
- 2.4G / 5G double band WiFi
- 4GB RAM + 64GB eMMMC storage
- Android 8.0 (Oreo)
Walmart discounts a selection of electronics, home items, toys, outdoor equipment, and apparel during its Big Save Sale. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge, or get free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Shop Now
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping. Shop Now
Lord & Taylor via Walmart takes up to 79% off select men's premium brand apparel. Shipping adds $7.95. Discounted brands include Jack & Jones, Calvin Klein, Black Brown, Lucky Brand, Nautica, and Perry Ellis. Sizes and stock may be limited. Shop Now
Walmart offers the Hanes Men's Michael Jordan ComfortSoft Tagless Boxer Briefs 6-Pack in Assorted Blue for $9.99. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's $3 under our mention from two weeks ago and the lowest price we could find by $6. They're available in sizes S to XL. Buy Now
Walmart offers the RCA 110-Can & 4-Bottle Beverage Center / Wine Cooler in Black for $165 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $65, although we (briefly) saw it for $5 less a month ago. Buy Now
- chrome wine rack
- 3 glass shelves
- glass-touch electronic temperature controls
- LED interior lighting
- Model: RMIS1530
Walmart offers the RCA 50" 4K Flat LED Ultra HD Television for $209.99 with free shipping. That's $20 under our mention from three weeks ago and tied as the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best price we could find today by $120.) Buy Now
- 3840x2160 (4K, 2160p) native resolution
- four HDMI inputs
- Model: RLDED5098-UHD
Walmart offers the RCA 43" 1080p Flat LED Roku Smart Television for $209.99 with free shipping. That's $10 under our May mention, $200 off, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
- 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution
- full-array LED backlight
- integrated Roku TV (with access to Netflix, Amazon Video, Hulu, more)
- 3 HDMI inputs
- Model: RTR4360-W
Walmart offers the RCA 55" 4K Flat LED Ultra HD Roku Smart Television for $299.99 with free shipping. That's $10 under our mention from two weeks ago, $500 off list, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- WiFi
- built-in Roku TV (with access to Netflix, Youtube, Hulu Plus, more)
- Model: RTRU5527-W
