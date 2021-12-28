New
MorningSave · 26 mins ago
$29 $130
free shipping
Save $101 off list price. Buy Now at MorningSave
Tips
- Apply coupon code "DEALNEWSFS" to get free shipping.
Features
- 8 massage modes
- 3 Adjustable speeds button
- massage and rubbing modes
- on and off heat button
Details
Comments
