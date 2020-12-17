Apply coupon code "GIVE" for extra savings on chocolates. Buy Now at Macy's
- Orders over $25 get free shipping. Otherwise, shipping is $10.95.
- Pictured is the R.H. Macy & Co. 20-Piece Assorted Chocolates and Truffles Box for $16.99 ($8 off).
That's a savings of $10 and a great way to brighten someones day. Buy Now at Harry & David
- Shipping adds $14.99, but if you buy a Celebrations Passport membership for $29.99, you'll get free shipping for a year across the entire 1-800-Flowers.com family of brands.
- 4" fern in decorative tin container
- water mister
- 3.4-oz. dark chocolate bar
- 3.4-oz. milk chocolate bar
Save on men's, women's, and kids' apparel and shoes, jewelry, handbags, hoe items, and more. Plus, apply coupon code "GIVE" to take an extra 20% off sale items. (Select categories receive an extra 15% off.) Alternatively, coupon code "GIVE25" takes an extra $10 off orders of $25 or more. Shop Now at Macy's
- Choose curbside pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee, or get free shipping with orders of $25 or more.
Save on a selection of men's waterproof boots from brands like Timberland, Weatherproof Vintage, and Rockport. Shop Now at Macy's
- Plus, get $10 Macy's Money with every $50 spent. Redeemable December 18 through 24.
- Pictured is the Timberland Men's Mt. Major Mid Waterproof Hiking Boots for $85.99 ($29 low).
Save on perfume, cologne, and home fragrances from Perry Ellis, Hugo Boss, Oscar de la Renta, Calvin Klein, and more. Most items are half off. Shop Now at Macy's
- Pictured is the Perry Ellis Men's 5-Pc. Mini Eau de Toilette Gift Set for $30 (50% off).
- Shipping adds $10.95, but orders of $25 or more bag free shipping.
Save on plush toys, dolls, craft items, and more. Buy Now at Macy's
- Pictured is the FAO Schwartz 10" Labrador Floppy Puppy for $14.99 (low by $5).
- Orders of $25 or more ship free. Otherwise, choose in-store pickup where available to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee.
Sign In or Register