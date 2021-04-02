Apply coupon code "VIP" to lower the price and make it $13 less than Belk charges. Buy Now at Macy's
- In several colors (Black pictured).
Apply coupon code "V8G7Y4YD" for a savings of $9. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in White and Blue.
- Sold by Lovesfay via Amazon.
Save on minis, midis, maxis, sweater dresses, slip dresses, and more. Apply coupon code "BRIGHT40" to get this deal. Shop Now at Lulus
- Pictured is the Anywhere You Go Sleeveless Midi Dress in Plum Purple for $11 after coupon ($54 off list).
- Styles marked "Final Sale" cannot be returned or exchanged.
- Shipping adds $5 or is free for orders over $50.
Use coupon code "VIP" to save $64. Buy Now at Macy's
- Available in Gold/Black in sizes 10 and 12 only
That's around $150 off list, and about a buck less than the same third-party seller charges at other sites. Shop Now at Overstock.com
- Sold by BHFO via Overstock.com.
They're at least $37 at Amazon. Buy Now at Macy's
- available in Blue
- pad your order to over $25 to bag free shipping, otherwise the $10.95 fee will apply
Apply coupon code "VIP" to bag the extra savings. There are over 1,000 men's and women's top brand name watches to save on. Shop Now at Macy's
- Pictured is the Seiko Men's Automatic Stainless Steel 40mm Watch for $199.13 (a $96 low)
- Shipping adds $10.95, but is free over $25.
Apply coupon code "VIP" to get an extra 10% off over 900 patio furniture items, with rugs starting from $17, chairs from $125, coffee tables from $170, couches from $386, and more. Shop Now at Macy's
- Opt for pickup to save $10.95 on shipping, or get free shipping with orders over $25. For larger items, shipping varies by size: parcel shipping adds $30, white glove delivery adds $99.
- Pictured is the Wayland Outdoor Dining Chair with Sunbrella Cushion for $161.10 after coupon ($198 off).
Save on brands like adidas (from
$45 $60), New Balance (from $22.50 $30), Nike (from $37.50 $49), and more. Shop Now at Macy's
- Select items get an extra 30% off via coupon code "VIP". (Eligible items are marked on the product pages.)
- Choose curbside pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee, or get free shipping with orders of $25 or more.
- Pictured are the New Balance Men's Fresh Foam Cruzv1 Reissue Shoes for $30 (low by $50).
Sign In or Register