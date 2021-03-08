New
Nordstrom · 1 hr ago
Qushini Retro Robot Portable Bluetooth Speaker
$12 $30
free shipping

It's the lowest price we could find by $18. Buy Now at Nordstrom

Tips
  • Available in Blue or Pink.
Features
  • microSD card slot
  • Bluetooth 4.0
  • 32-ft. wireless range
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Portable Speakers Nordstrom
Bluetooth Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register