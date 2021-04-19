New
Nordstrom · 44 mins ago
$15 $25
free shipping
That's $10 off the list price of this feline inspired speaker. Buy Now at Nordstrom
Features
- 32-foot wireless range
- Bluetooth 4.0
- microSD card slot
Details
Monoprice · 1 mo ago
Monoprice 2-Way Omni-Directional Garden Speaker
$48 $80
free shipping
It's the lowest price we could find by $2. Buy Now at Monoprice
Features
- IP56 rated
- 360° coverage pattern
- UV resistant LLDPE enclosure
- 120-Watt max. power handling
Amazon · 1 mo ago
Anker SoundCore Dual-Driver Portable Speaker
$22 $30
free shipping
Clip the on-page coupon to get the best price we could find by $6. Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- 66-foot Bluetooth range
- 24-hour battery life
- built-in mic
- Model: A3102011
Amazon · 4 hrs ago
Bugani Portable Bluetooth Speaker
$40 $80
free shipping
Take half off when you apply coupon code "LJ4SZ4D3". Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Sold by Aly-amyus via Amazon.
Features
- 50-watt
- 4" full-range driver and 5" passive radiator
- Type-C charging port
- Bluetooth 5.0
- mic interface
- Model: M118
Harman Audio · 6 days ago
Harman Kardon Go + Play Portable Bluetooth Speaker
$160 $450
free shipping
That's tied with last week's mention as the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal today by $173.) Buy Now at Harman Audio
Tips
- Available in Black at this price.
Features
- two 90mm woofers
- two 20mm tweeters
- mic w/ noise- and echo-cancelling
- rechargeable Li-Ion battery
- Model: HKGOPLAYMINIBLKAM
Nordstrom · 1 day ago
Nordstrom Women's Clothing & Accessory Sale
up to 50% off
free shipping
Over 11,000 items are discounted, including accessories (starting from $4), sunglasses (from $6), clothing (from $6), and swimwear (from $29). Shop Now at Nordstrom
Tips
- Pictured is the Billabong Women's Daydreamer Sundress for $20.68 (low by $25).
New
Nordstrom · 51 mins ago
Paddywax Taper Candle & Tea Light Holder
$4.40 $11
free shipping
That's $7 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Nordstrom
Tips
- Available in several colors (Grey pictured).
Features
- ceramic
