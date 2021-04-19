New
Nordstrom · 44 mins ago
Qushini Cat Portable Bluetooth Speaker
$15 $25
free shipping

That's $10 off the list price of this feline inspired speaker. Buy Now at Nordstrom

Features
  • 32-foot wireless range
  • Bluetooth 4.0
  • microSD card slot
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 44 min ago
  • Popularity: 1/5
All Deals Portable Speakers Nordstrom
Bluetooth Popularity: 1/5 Under $50
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register