New
Ends Today
JCPenney · 1 hr ago
Qupid Women's Kazen-15 Slingback Strap Flat Sandals
$28 $50
Pickup at JCP
Today only, JCPenney offers the Qupid Women's Kazen-15 Slingback Strap Flat Sandals in several colors (Black pictured) for $39.99. Coupon code "REA472" cuts it that to $27.99. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping fee. That's $22 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
  • available in sizes 5.5 to 10
↑ less
Buy from JCPenney
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "REA472"
  • Expires in 3 hr
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 2/5
All Deals Shoes JCPenney Qupid Shoes
Women's Sandals
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register