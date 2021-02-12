Back by popular demand. Once again the El Paso Zoo will virtually feature animals such as iguanas, skinks, and meerkats as they feast on Madagascar hissing cockroaches. But don't worry, the cockroaches are ethically frozen and given to these insectivores who dine on them in their natural habitat. This event will air during the Valentine's Day weekend, but no actual feedings will be done at that time at the zoo. You can even name a roach. Submit a name and donate if you wish. What an awesome way to say "Happy Valentine's Day" to your ex. But do this cautiously, as some ex's don't care for this kind of thing. Furthermore, as a special incentive for your donations, a staff member will eat a cockroach for every $1,000 raised during this event. So ante up and maybe you'll get to see a staff member eat your ex (figuratively speaking of course). Shop Now