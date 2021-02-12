Back by popular demand. Once again the El Paso Zoo will virtually feature animals such as iguanas, skinks, and meerkats as they feast on Madagascar hissing cockroaches. But don't worry, the cockroaches are ethically frozen and given to these insectivores who dine on them in their natural habitat. This event will air during the Valentine's Day weekend, but no actual feedings will be done at that time at the zoo. You can even name a roach. Submit a name and donate if you wish. What an awesome way to say "Happy Valentine's Day" to your ex. But do this cautiously, as some ex's don't care for this kind of thing. Furthermore, as a special incentive for your donations, a staff member will eat a cockroach for every $1,000 raised during this event. So ante up and maybe you'll get to see a staff member eat your ex (figuratively speaking of course). Shop Now
- Watch the event February 13 and 14 at 12pm, 2pm or 4pm here
- coackroach naming
- pre-recorded
Published 55 min ago
Popularity: 3/5
NASA offers you the chance to send your name along with a future Mars mission. It's free to sign up, and your name will be included on a memory card with a yet-to-be determined future Mars lander expected to depart in July of 2026. Shop Now
- downloadable "Boarding Pass" for Future Mars Mission
Book a trip with two tickets on a Saturday of your choice (only valid for travel on Saturday), and save at least $55. Shop Now
- Discount applied automatically.
- Advance reservations are required a minimum of three (3) days prior to travel.
- one-way fares
- valid for coach seats only
- a 25% cancellation fee may apply
Make any video conference as fun or professional as you want with Zoom's collection of background images and videos. Shop Now
For a limited time, enjoy Sling Fling for absolutely free. Shop Now
- 100+ channels of live sports, shows, movies, and more
- 85,000+ On Demand movies and shows
- 50 hours of DVR storage
- watch on multiple screens simultaneously
Make Zoom meetings more interesting with these movie backgrounds. Shop Now
- Pictured is Spider-Man from Into the Spiderverse.
- digital download
Brian Sibley and Michael Bakewell along with the BBC have created this radio dramatization of J.R.R. Tolkein's "The Lord of the Rings Complete Trilogy" in its entirety. The story tells of the perilous journey of Frodo Baggins and friends to defeat the evil Sauron and dispose of the Ruling Ring. The audio cast includes Ian Holm, who plays the character of Bilbo in the feature film "The Lord of the Rings." Shop Now
- 116 total tracks including musical adaptations
- includes Stephen Oliver's complete music score and demo of Bilbo's Last Song
