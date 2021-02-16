It's $50 under list price. Buy Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Note that it's also available in Black for the same price. (Search "QKY-AIR-5-BLK" at Nordstrom Rack to find it.)
- 15" long
- IPX4 water resistant
-
Expires 2/21/2021
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
Save on a variety of speakers from JBL, iLive, Cambridge Soundworks, and more. Over 40 items available. Plus, get $10 Kohl's cash for every $50 spent. Shop Now at Kohl's
- Kohl's Cash is redeemable February 16 through 21.
- Shipping adds $8.95 or is free with orders over $75.
- Pictured is JBL Charge 4 Portable Bluetooth Speaker for $149.99 + $30 Kohl's Cash (low by $20).
Save on a range of like-new used subwoofers, tower speakers and more from this well-reviewed audiophile brand. Shop Now
- Shopping subwoofers? Add two to your cart and apply coupon code "GoDual21" to take an extra 5% off.
- All outlet special products are guaranteed to look and perform like-new and carry a 5-year warranty.
- Pictured is the SVS Prime Pinnacle Speaker for $699.99 ($200 off)
- Adding a subwoofer to your setup? Check out this unique matching tool.
That's a tie with our mention from Black Friday, and the lowest price we could find today by $125. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- integrated Fire TV 4K streaming media player
- built in subwoofer
- compatible with Alexa
- Model: TS8011-NA
Save on towers, woofers, bookshelf speakers, and more. Shop Now at Crutchfield
- Pictured is the Klipsch RP-400M Reference Premiere 2-Way Bookshelf Speaker Pair for $274 (low by $121).
Shop discounted items from adidas, Nike, Z by Zella, Beyond Yoga, and more. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Pictured is the adidas Men's Harden Vol. 4 Su Casa Basketball Shoe for $77.97 ($52 off).
- Orders of $89 or more ship free; otherwise shipping adds $7.95.
Save on over 200 suit styles from Original Penguin, Ted Baker London, Dockers, and more. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Pictured is the Original Penguin Two Button Notch Lapel Blazer for $139.97 ($235 off).
- Shipping adds $5.95 or orders of $89 or more ship for free.
Save on a range of women's shoes from brand including Vans, Cole Haan, and Rebecca Minkoff. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Orders over $89 get free shipping. Otherwise, shipping is $7.95.
- Pictured are the Vans Women's Authentic Packing Tape Sneakers for $22.48 ($38 off).
Save on a range of styles for men, women, and kids, as well as home items. Although marked up to 70% off is stated in the banner, we found deeper discounts within. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Orders over $89 get free shipping. Otherwise, shipping is $7.95.
- Pictured is the Topman Men's Clay Classic Bomber Jacket for $21 ($49 off)
Sign In or Register