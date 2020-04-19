Open Offer in New Tab
Belk
Quilted Llama Backpack
$8 $12
free shipping w/ beauty item

It's the best price we could find by $10, although most merchants charge $23 or more. Buy Now at Belk

Tips
  • Apply coupon code "AMAZINGSAVINGS" to drop the price to $7.54.
  • Pad your order with a beauty item (they start at $2) or spend over $25 to bag free shipping; otherwise, shipping adds $8.95.
Features
  • measures 12" x 13.5"
  • drawstring closure
  • machine-washable
Details
Comments
  • Code "AMAZINGSAVINGS"
  • Expires 4/19/2020
