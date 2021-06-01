Quill Half Off Sale: 50% off

New
Quill · 1 hr ago
50% off
free shipping
Save on office chairs, sticky notes, pens, cleaning supplies, and more. Shop Now at Quill
Tips
- Pictured is the Post-it 100-Sheet Pop-up Note 6-Pack for $6.99 (low by $1; most charge $12 or more).
Published 1 hr ago
Related Offers
Staples · 4 days ago
Staples Clearance Deals
up to 80% off
free shipping w/ $25
Discounts on a variety of items including Post-It notes, pens, notebooks, writing supplies and more. Shop Now at Staples
Tips
- Shipping is free over $25 for Staples Rewards members. (It's free to join. Plus, you'll receive no minimum free shipping for the first 3 months.)
Home Depot · 1 day ago
Techni Mobili Complete Workstation 48" Computer Desk
$167 $223
free shipping
Thanks to "BTCSAVE2021" and "MEMORIAL10", that's a $22 drop from two weeks ago and the lowest price we've seen. (You'd pay at least $53 more elsewhere.) Buy Now at Home Depot
Tips
- Alternatively, "BTCSAVE2021" takes an extra 20% off back-to-class orders of $300 or more. See the related offer linked below for more coupon-eligible items.
- Available in Gray.
Features
- measures 47.5" x 23.5" x 30"
- 2 drawers & hanging file cabinet
- side CPU/storage cabinet with removable shelf
- pull-out keyboard tray
- cable management
- Model: RTA-4985
Banggood · 1 hr ago
BlitzWolf Gaming Chair
$80 $110
$3 shipping
Apply coupon code "BGIOGC1" for a total savings of $96 off list price. Buy Now at Banggood
Tips
- Available in several colors (Red pictured).
- Shipping insurance adds $2.60, but you have the option to remove it.
Features
- reclines 150°
- detachable pillows
- retractable footrest
- adjustable height
- swivels 360°
- Model: BW-GC1
Amazon · 1 hr ago
Sinkcol 95" L-Shaped Computer Desk
$50 $110
free shipping
Apply coupon code "GZHZIVHB" for a savings of $60. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Sold by Homeofficetime via Amazon.
Features
- adjustable leg pads
- waterproof and anti-scratch
