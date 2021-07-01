Quill $4 Sale: Shpw Now

Save up to 65% off 15 items Buy Now at Quill
- Pictured is the Quill Brand White Out Pen Style Correction Tape 2-Pack for $4 ($4 off list).
-
Published 33 min ago
-
Popularity: 4/5
Save on stationery, notebooks, glue, pencils, craft supplies, and more with prices starting from 25 cents and savings of up to 85% off. Shop Now at Target
- Pictured is the Mondo Llama Washable Marker 10-Pack for 50 cents ($2.75 off).
- Choose store pickup, where available, to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee, or bag free shipping on orders of $35 or more.
Shop dozens of discounted office supplies from Sharpie, Paper Mate, Expo, and more. D-Link Networking products are marked up to 15% off. Plus, Prime members get exclusive deals on Quantum storage and other odds & ends. Shop Now at Amazon
- Pictured is the Sharpie Fine Point Permanent Markers 12-Pack for $7.99 (low by $2).
That's $350 less than you'd pay from Steelcase direct for a factory-sealed option. Buy Now at eBay
- A 10-Year Madison Seating Warranty is included.
- Sold by madisonseating via eBay.
- seat flexors
- four comfort settings
- 5" pneumatic adjustable height
- tested for up to 300-lbs.
That's the best deal we've seen. (It's the lowest price now by $7, and a $2 drop since we saw it two weeks ago.) Buy Now at Staples
- Shipping is free over $25 for Staples Rewards members. (It's free to join. Plus, you'll receive no minimum free shipping for the first 3 months.)
- In-store pickup is also available.
- measures 3.5" x 7.5" x 3.5"
- includes removable lid and two modular dividers
- ideal for horizontally storing small notebooks, pens, and other desktop accessories
- Model: KT-WCUP-BLK
Save on a range of office supplies. Shop Now at Quill
- Apply coupon code "QL8PER92" to take 15% off orders over $99.
- Pictured is the Quill Brand White Out Pen Style Correction Tape 2-Pack for $4 ($4 off).
That's the best price we could find by $32 when you apply coupon code "QL6DLR68." Buy Now at Quill
- In Brown
- swivel-tilt with adjustable tension control
- Model: 22298R
That's 45 cents per cup and the lowest per-cup price we could find by 9 cents from Office Depot and Office Max. Buy Now at Quill
- made from 100% Arabica coffee beans
Apply coupon code "QL6DLR68" to take $138 off list and get the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Quill
- adjustable seat and arm height
- supports up to 275 lbs.
- Model: 53293
Sign In or Register