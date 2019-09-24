Personalize your DealNews Experience
It's the best deal we could find by $16 and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now at Proozy
Milankerr via Amazon offers its Milankerr Men's Stripe Boardshorts in several colors (Orangeflower pictured) for $19.99. Coupon code "UOT9BEKK" cuts that to $8. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $12 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
It's $9 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Walmart
LinsonK via Amazon offers the Zerlar Girls' Adjustable Flotation Swimsuit in several colors and sizes (Red pictured) for $39.99. Clip the on-page 10% off coupon and apply code "Q3G4EAJA" to drop that to $19.99. With free shipping, that's $20 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
Kohl's offers the Trinity Collective Men's Striped Stretch Board Shorts in several colors (Mint Green pictured) for $19.99. Coupon code "HEATWAVE" cuts that to $16.99. Choose in-store pickup to dodge the $8.95 shipping fee. That's $23 off list and the lowest price we could find. Deal ends August 28. Buy Now at Kohl's
That's tied with our July mention and $27 under the lowest price we could find for a similar polo shirt from Reebok direct. Buy Now at Proozy
That's the lowest price we could find by $2, although major stores charge over $70. Buy Now at Proozy
That's the best price we could find by $15. Buy Now at Proozy
That's the lowest price we could find by $19. Buy Now at Proozy
