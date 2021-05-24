Quidel Covid-19 OTC At-Home Test Kit for $25
Simply Medical · 1 hr ago
Quidel Covid-19 OTC At-Home Test Kit
$25
free shipping

Simply Medical offers the Quidel Covid-19 OTC At-Home Test Kit for $24.95 with free shipping. Buy Now at Simply Medical

  • How To Use: 1. Swab – Collect a gentle nasal swab sample. 2. Swirl – After adding the swab to the solution tube. 3. Dip – Put the strip into the tube. 4. Read Results – Straightforward and easy to read results.
  • results in only 10 minutes
  • works for symptomatic and asymptomatic individuals
  • ages 2 and up
  • contains pre-filled vials – no counting of drops or errors in dispensing too much or too little of the liquid reagent solution
