Quidel Covid-19 OTC At-Home Test Kit for $25

sponsored
New
Simply Medical · 1 hr ago
$25
free shipping
Simply Medical offers the Quidel Covid-19 OTC At-Home Test Kit for $24.95 with free shipping. Buy Now at Simply Medical
Tips
- How To Use: 1. Swab – Collect a gentle nasal swab sample. 2. Swirl – After adding the swab to the solution tube. 3. Dip – Put the strip into the tube. 4. Read Results – Straightforward and easy to read results.
Features
- results in only 10 minutes
- works for symptomatic and asymptomatic individuals
- ages 2 and up
- contains pre-filled vials – no counting of drops or errors in dispensing too much or too little of the liquid reagent solution
Details
Comments
-
Expires 6/7/2021
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Snore Circle · 1 mo ago
Snore Circle Anti-Snoring Device
$76 $109
free shipping
Apply code "74T5WGZ5FCCB" to save $43. Buy Now at Snore Circle
Features
- muscle stimulation
- under chin placement
Walmart · 2 wks ago
Big Summer Savings at Walmart
Discounts on hundreds of items
free shipping w/ $35
Save on clothing, electronics, home goods, and much more. Shop Now at Walmart
Tips
- Shipping adds $5.99, but orders of $35 or more get free shipping.
Amazon · 5 days ago
WGP Smart Audio Glasses
$71 $119
free shipping
Apply coupon code "CEI3INEK" for a savings of $48. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Available in several colors (White pictured).
- Sold by WGP Official via Amazon.
Features
- Bluetooth 5.0
- virtual assistant compatible
- blue light blocking
- magnetic release design for switching between frames
- open ear speaker
- IP67 water resistant
Walgreens · 1 wk ago
Crest 5.7-oz. Toothpaste
49 cents $2
pickup
Clip the $2 off 1 coupon to pay about $2 less than you would at other local stores. Buy Now at Walgreens
Tips
- Available at this price in Baking Soda & Peroxide Whitening, or Cavity Protection.
- Other varieties start at $1 after the coupon.
- The coupon can be used once and doesn't stack with the $5 off 3 coupon.
- Opt for in-store pickup to avoid shipping fees.
Sign In or Register