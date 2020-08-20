Ends Today
That Daily Deal · 1 hr ago
$9 $25
$1 shipping
That's the best price we could find by $13.
Update: The price has dropped to $8.99. Buy Now at That Daily Deal
Features
- built-in canister
Details
Expires in 9 hr
Published 10 hr ago
Verified 1 hr ago
Popularity: 4/5
Staples · 1 wk ago
Quickie Long Lasting Heavy Duty Scrubber Sponge 6-Pack
$3 $4.19
free shipping
It's $6 under what Amazon charges for a six pack. Buy Now at Staples
Features
- resists tearing, fraying, and pilling
- features antimicrobial protection
- Model: 2052220
Amazon · 4 days ago
Scotch-Brite Non-Scratch Plastic Scrubbing Pads 3-Pack
$2 $9
free shipping w/ Prime
That's the best price we could find by $4. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- This item is currently out of stock but can be ordered now at this price for an expected fulfillment by August 28, 2020.
Amazon · 23 hrs ago
AlphaWorks Disinfectant Fogger Machine
$218 $280
free shipping
Clip the coupon on the product page (this one is in the right sidebar) to see this price appear at checkout. It's $62 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Sold by AlphaWorks via Amazon.
Features
- adjustable nozzle
- 3-gallon tank capacity
- particle size 0-50μm/Mm
Amazon · 6 days ago
Wet and Forget 1-Gallon Moss, Mold, and Mildew Stain Remover
$27
free shipping
It's the best price we could find by $3. Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- non-caustic, non-acidic, & contains no bleach
- no scrubbing or rinsing required
- safe on any outdoor surface
- Model: WAF800006
Target · 2 days ago
$15 Target Gift Card
Free w/ $50+ household essentials
pickup
Stock up on a variety of household essentials. Shop Now at Target
Tips
- Requires order pickup or same-day delivery services.
That Daily Deal · 5 days ago
Vaughan Cable / Extension Cord Management Clamps 2-Pack
$4 $10
$1 shipping
That's $6 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at That Daily Deal
Tips
- Shipping adds $1.49, although orders of 6 or more bag free shipping.
Features
- built-in lanyard
- holds bundles up to 2" diameter
That Daily Deal · 5 days ago
Magna Screen Magnetic Screen Door
$6 $30
$1 shipping
It's $5 under what you would pay at Target. Buy Now at That Daily Deal
Tips
- Orders of 3 or more bag free shipping (a savings of $1.49).
Features
- uses high powered magnets to open and close door
- includes two 83" x 19.5" magna screen panels
Staples · 3 wks ago
Quickie Flip-Lock Dust Pan & Lobby Broom
$9 $13
free shipping
It's $2 under Home Depot's price. Buy Now at Staples
Features
- 30” powder coated steel handle
- dust pan features floor-molding lip
- broom and dust pan snap together
- Model: 429ZQK
