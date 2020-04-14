Open Offer in New Tab
Northern Tool · 1 hr ago
Quick Framer Universal Gambrel Roof Storage Shed Framing Kit
$60 $70
curbside pickup

That's the lowest price we could find by $10. Buy Now at Northern Tool

Tips
  • The pictured lumber is not included; the kit is designed to work with standard 2x4s.
  • Opt for curbside pickup (choose ship-to-store at checkout) where available to dodge the shipping charge.
Features
  • 40 angle brackets
  • 12 stud brackets
  • plans for 3 different sized buildings of your choice
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Garden Northern Tool
