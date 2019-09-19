New
Walmart · 35 mins ago
Quick Dam 17-Foot Expanding Flood Barrier
$28 $40
That's the lowest price we could find by $5. Buy Now at Walmart

  • Amazon charges the same price; Home Depot charges a few cents more with in-store pickup.
  • expands and activates upon contact with water
  • reusable
  • disposable
