New
PulseTV · 48 mins ago
Quick Card RFID Blocking Security Wallet
$5 $20
$4 shipping

PulseTV offers this Quick Card RFID Blocking Security Wallet for $4.99 plus $4.19 for shipping, for a total of $9.18 shipped. Buy Now at PulseTV

Features
  • fits 12 cards
  • made of aluminum alloy
  • RFID blocking technology prevents electronic theft
  • measures 2.5" x 4" x 1"
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 48 min ago
  • Popularity: 1/5
All Deals Accessories PulseTV
Aluminum Popularity: 1/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register