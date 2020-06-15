There are four plans to choose from, with savings of up to $75. Shop Now
- all plans come with base features, the enhanced options are listed on each individual plan
Use this free service to conduct virtual meetings.
- Google Meet will be gradually expanding its availability to more and more people over the following weeks. This means you might not be able to create meetings at meet.google.com right away, but you can sign up to be notified when it's available.
- Join or start meetings
Right now, it's pretty bold to go anywhere, so forget about going where no man's gone before, and make video calls using these Star Trek backgrounds instead. You can say "on-screen" as they're connecting.
- Hey CBS, you could make a series about all the non-bridge crew that never get a focus, and call it Star Trek: Backgrounds, and I'll only take a nominal fee.
It's a great, stimulating way to keep kids occupied for hours for free.
- Go behind the scenes with Disney Imagineers and complete project-based exercises to design a theme park
Improve your mind by exploring different courses across a spectrum of subjects, including computer science, religion, health, history, art, and much more.
- 64 courses to choose from
If the budget is tight, but you're looking for new activities for the kids, this is a great free option!
- You can download the card templates and print them out for free.
- This is the beta version of the game.
- fill-in-the-blank comedy game
You can use these for Zoom and other video-call backgrounds: Excite your colleagues with the grandeur of Asgard! Go retro with a comic based background! Add some tech savvy mystique into the mix with Tony Starks' lab!
NASA offers up a whole host of resources for parents, educators, museums, and curious individuals, in commemoration of Earth Day's 50th anniversary.
- educational resources, including Climate Science Resources, Living Landscapes, NASA Wavelength, and NASA Museum Alliance
- visuals, including NASA Earth Day Posters, NASA Earth Observatory, NASA Image and Video Library, and the NASA Eyes on Earth app
- videos, including NASA’s Earth Minute, NASA Explorers: Cryosphere, and NASA’s Frontiers of Climate Science
- "Earth: A Photo Essay" and "Earth at Night" eBooks
Maybe you're still social distancing. Doesn't mean you can't make video calls more magical! Download one of six backgrounds to use during these calls and visit the wonderful world of Disney!
- Scroll to the middle of the page for downloading instructions.
- six backgrounds are available
