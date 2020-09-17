sponsored
New
Quibi · 52 mins ago
14-day free trial
Get a free 2-week trial to watch movie-quality shows designed for your phone. Shop Now at Quibi
Features
- New episodes every day of original shows and movies told in chapters
- Available for iPhone, iPad, and Android devices
- After your trial, plans start at $4.99
Details
Comments
-
Published 52 min ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Amazon · 4 mos ago
Food Network Kitchen 1-Year Subscription
free
via Fire TV or Fire tablet
Since the usual subscription charge is $6.99 a month, that's a savings of $84 over a year. Shop Now at Amazon
Tips
- It requires that you use a Fire TV or Fire Tablet.
Features
- Full episodes
- Step by step tutorials
Amazon · 1 mo ago
Prime Video Rentals and Purchases
Up to 50% off
Rent the movies or TV shows you've been wanting to see, or buy your favorites and save. Shop Now at Amazon
Features
- titles inlcude Jumanji: Welcome to The Jungle; Chicago P.D.; Chicago Fire; The Hunt; and more
1 mo ago
Gruv Crazy Days Sale
5 Blu-ray Movies for $25
free shipping
Titles include "A Beautiful Mind", "Bad Moms", "King Kong", and "Scott Pilgrim", among others. Shop Now
1 mo ago
MLB.TV
free for T-Mobile and Sprint customers
Both subscriptions (MLB and The Athletic) would usually set you back $60 apiece for a year. Avail of these via the T-Mobile Tuesdays app. Shop Now
Features
- Includes a 1-year subscription to The Athletic.
Sign In or Register