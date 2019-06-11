New
That Daily Deal · 49 mins ago
$14 $50
free shipping
That Daily Deal offers a Queen-Size Luxury Plush Hypoallergenic Cotton Shell Pillow 2-Pack for $13.98 with free shipping. That's $1 under our mention from two weeks ago, $36 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Deal ends June 11. Buy Now
Details
Comments
Expires 6/11/2019
Published 49 min ago
Popularity: 3/5
JCPenney · 1 wk ago
Studio 550-Thread Count UltraFit Solid Performance Sheet Set
from $35 $140
pickup at JCPenney
JCPenney offers the Studio 550-Thread Count UltraFit Solid Performance Sheet Set in a selection of colors and sizes from $49.99. Coupon code "MPB330" cuts that to $34.99. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping charge. That's a savings of at least $75 off list and the best price we could find. Shop Now
Features
- available in full to Cal king sizes
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Lannomo 3-Piece Full/Queen Duvet Cover Set
$18 $26
free shipping
Lannomo via Amazon offers the Lannomo 3-Piece Full/Queen Duvet Cover Set in Khaki for $25.99. Coupon code "BO78WJCS" cuts the price to $18.19. With free shipping, that's $8 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- includes 1 cover and 2 shams
- 90" x 90"
- made of 100% washed cotton
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Cozynight 15-lb. Weighted Blanket
$34 $56
free shipping
Cozynight via Amazon offers its Cozynight 15-lb. Weighted Blanket in Royal Blue for $55.99. Coupon code "9BDGMB6P" drops the price to $33.59. With free shipping, that's $8 under our mention from 3 weeks ago, $22 off, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
Features
- 100% cotton cover
- premium glass bead filling
- measures 48" x 72"
Amazon · 3 days ago
LifeTB 3-Piece Full/Queen Duvet Cover Set
from $18 $59
free shipping
Life TB via Amazon offers the LifeTB 3-Piece Full/Queen Duvet Cover Set in several colors (Melbourne pictured) with prices starting prices from $50.22. Clip the 20% off coupon on the product page and apply code "TBJDN607" to cut the starting price to $17.58. With free shipping, that's at least $33 off and the lowest price we could find. Shop Now
Tips
- It's also available in King from $18.12 with free shipping using the same 20% coupon and coupon code above.
Features
- 100% cotton
- includes 1 duvet cover and 2 pillowcases
Amazon · 3 wks ago
Intex Inflatable Queen Pull-Out Sofa Bed
$36
free shipping
It's $10 cheaper than any other store
Amazon offers the Intex Inflatable Queen Pull-Out Sofa Bed in Black for
Update: The price has dropped to $35.09.
Home Depot · 1 mo ago
Zinus 10" Steel Platform King Bed Frame
$116
free shipping
It's the best deal we could find by $42
Home Depot offers the Zinus Joseph 10" Steel Platform King Bed Frame for $116.11 with free shipping. (Amazon charges the same.) That's the lowest price we could find by $42, outside of the mention below. It features a wood slat support system.
A close price: Walmart has it for $119 with free shipping.
exclusive
Lux Decor Collection · 1 wk ago
Lux Decor 4-Piece Bed Sheet Set
from $14
free shipping
Save up to $6 on each of these sets
A DealNews exclusive! Lux Decor Collection offers its Lux Decor 4-Piece Bed Sheet Set in several colors (Blue pictured) from $34.99, as listed below. Coupon code "DNEXCLUSIVES" cuts the starting price to $13.99. Plus, these orders get free shipping. The sizes, with prices after coupon:
- Twin for $13.99 (low by $4)
- Full for $13.99 (low by $6)
- Queen for $18.99 (low by by $1)
- King for $18.99 (low by $2)
Kohl's · 5 days ago
Columbia 3-in-1 Down Alternative Comforter
from $40
$9 shipping
At least $160 off and the best price we've seen
Kohl's offers the Columbia 3-in-1 Down Alternative Polyester Twin Comforter in White for $39.99 plus $8.95 for shipping. That's $20 under last month's mention, which included $10 in Kohl's Cash, $160 off list, and the lowest price we've seen. It features zip layers for adjustable warmth.
Note: It's also available in Full/Queen for $43.99 plus $8.95 for shipping. That's $22 under last month's mention, $176 off list, and the lowest price we've seen.
Ends Today
That Daily Deal · 8 hrs ago
11.4" Jumbo-Size Wireless Under-Cabinet COB LED Light
$6 $28
free shipping
Today only, That Daily Deal offers this 11.4" Jumbo-Size Wireless Under-Cabinet COB LED Light for $6.49 with free shipping. That's tied with our March mention, $22 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- adhesive or magnetic mounting
- two AAA batteries required (included)
That Daily Deal · 4 hrs ago
Men's "Coffee and Maybe 3 People" T-Shirt
$6 $20
$2 shipping
That Daily Deal offers this Men's "I Like Coffee and Maybe 3 People" T-Shirt in Heather Grey for $6.49 plus $1.99 for shipping. That's tied with our November mention and the lowest price we could find now by $3. Deal ends June 11. Buy Now
Tips
- It's available in XXL for $1.49 more and 3XL for $1.99 more
Features
- It's available in sizes from S to XL
That Daily Deal · 1 wk ago
Harry Potter Hogwarts House Mugs 4-Pack
$20
free shipping
That's the lowest price we could find by $18
That Daily Deal offers the Harry Potter Hogwarts House Crest Mugs 4-Pack for $19.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from two weeks ago, about $5 per mug, and $18 under the lowest price we could find for four such mugs elsewhere. They're microwave and dishwasher safe. Deal ends May 31.
New
That Daily Deal · 2 hrs ago
Cocoa Roasted Almond 3-lb. Pack
$17 $36
free shipping
That Daily Deal offers this Cocoa Roasted Almond 3-lb. Pack for $17.49 with free shipping. That's slightly below our mention from last November and $6 under the lowest price we could find for a similar quantity elsewhere. Deal ends June 11. Buy Now
iTunes · 6 days ago
PeakVisor for iOS
free $6
free shipping
iTunes offers downloads of PeakVisor for iPhone / iPad for free. That's $6 off and the lowest price we could find for this 3D maps & peaks identification app. Shop Now
Features
- PeakVisor knows not only 1,000,809 mountains but also shows all the castles, mountain huts, parking lots, cable cars, and viewpoints in your area as well.
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Centipede Demon Adults' Water Shoes
from $4 $15
free shipping w/ Prime
Centipede Demon via Amazon offers its Centipede Demon Adults' Water Shoes in several styles (Triangle pictured) from $7.99. Coupon code "509RIS76" drops the starting price to $3.99. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $5 under our mention from last July, at least $8 off, and the best price we could find. Shop Now
Features
- available in select sizes from women's 4.5/5.5 to 14/15 and men's 3/4 to 12/13
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Timprove Universal Car Digital Head Up Display
$32 $50
free shipping
Timprove via Amazon offers the Timprove Universal Car Digital Head Up Display for $49.99. Coupon code "PSBY226KB" drops the price to $32.49. With free shipping, that's $18 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- 3'' HD TFT display
- auto power on/off function
- multiple menu screens
- comes with charger and non-slip mat
- Model: P12
Udemy · 7 hrs ago
Python Programming Bible Online Course
free $200
free shipping
Udemy offers the Python Programming Bible Online Course for $9.99. Coupon code "FREECOUPON" makes it free. That's tied with our January mention, $200 off list, and the best price we could find. Shop Now
Features
- includes lifetime access to over six hours of on-demand video and 13 articles
