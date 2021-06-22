Quaker Prime Day Deals at Amazon at PepsiCo via Amazon: Up to 30% off w/Prime

Many of these items have clippable coupons and Subscribe & Save offers as well as the Prime day discounts, yielding some great lows. Shop Now at PepsiCo via Amazon
- Pictured is the Quaker Instant Oatmeal Express Cups 12-Count for $5.45 w/Prime via S&S and clippable coupon (low by $7).
To get this deal, clip the coupon on the product page and check out via a first Subscribe & Save order. Buy Now at PepsiCo via Amazon
- In the flavor Strawberries & Cream.
You'd pay around $17 at local stores.
Update: The price dropped to $11.29. Buy Now at PepsiCo via Amazon
They're marked at 30% off for Prime Day. Buy Now at PepsiCo via Amazon
Walmart charges $3 more for this pack. Buy Now at PepsiCo via Amazon
- 22 Chocolate Chip granola bars
- 22 Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip granola bars
- 14 Oatmeal Raisin granola bars
Shop for Prime Day savings on coffee, coconut water, dilute juice, protein shakes, and more. Shop Now at Amazon
- Pictured is the Vita Coco Coconut Water 11.1-oz. 12-Pack for $13.29 (low by $3).
You'd pay $4 more for a smaller can at other stores. Buy Now at Amazon
- Pistachios, Almonds & Cashews
- Peanut Oil with Sea Salt
Save on Premier Protein, Quest Nutrition, C4, Body Fortress, and more. Shop Now at Amazon
- Pictured is the Premier Protein 11.5-oz. Shake 12-Pack in Chocolate for $19.19 (around $3 less than you'd pay in local stores).
One bag is never enough, so buy two and save at least $5. Shop Now at Puritan's Pride
- Shipping adds $5.95, but orders $25 or more ship free.
You'd pay $10 or $11 more via third-party sellers. Buy Now at PepsiCo via Amazon
- Includes Fruit Punch, Grape, and Glacier Freeze
This pack is marked at 30% off for Prime Day; it works out at just 55c per can. Buy Now at PepsiCo via Amazon
- It's available in Blackberry, Pomegranate, Clementine, Grapefruit, Apple, and Peach packs at this price.
Prime members can Subscribe & Save for about $8 less than you'd pay for just 56 bars at Target. Buy Now at PepsiCo via Amazon
- Available in Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip at this price.
Clip the 15% off coupon and order via Subscribe & Save to pay about $4 less than you would for this quantity in local stores.
Update: The price increased to $11.99. Buy Now at PepsiCo via Amazon
- This offer is for Prime members only.
- 16 Apples & Cranberry
- 16 Blueberry Strawberry
Most local stores charge $11 for this pack. Buy Now at PepsiCo via Amazon
Clip the on-page coupon and checkout via Subscribe & Save to get this price. That's a savings of $3 off list. Buy Now at PepsiCo via Amazon
