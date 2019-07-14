sponsored
PepsiCo eCommerce · 42 mins ago
$12
free shipping
PepsiCo via Amazon takes 25% off a first Subscribe & Save order of its Quaker Oats Real Medleys Instant Oatmeal 12-Pack via the clippable coupon on the product page. Plus, free shipping applies. Buy Now
Features
- 4 Apple Walnut
- 4 Summer Berry
- 4 Blueberry Hazelnut
Details
Expires 7/14/2019
Amazon · 2 days ago
Quaker Oats 1-Minute Oatmeal 40-oz. Bag 2-Pack
$4
free shipping w/Prime
Exclusively for Prime members, Amazon offers the Quaker Oats 1-Minute Oatmeal 40-oz. Bag 2-Pack for $7.18. Clip the 25% off coupon and order via Subscribe & Save to drop that to $4.30 with free shipping. That's $6 under our October mention and the lowest price we could find now by $3. Buy Now
Amazon · 5 days ago
Quaker Big Chewy Variety Pack 36-Count
$9
free shipping w/Prime
Exclusively for Prime members, Amazon offers the Quaker Big Chewy Variety Pack 36-Count for $12.34. Clip the 25% off coupon and order via Subscribe & Save to drop that to $9.09. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $4. Buy Now
Features
- 18 Chocolate Chip bars
- 18 Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip bars
Amazon · 6 days ago
$10 Amazon Prime Day Credit
free w/ $10 Whole Foods purchase
digital delivery
As one of its early Prime Day deals, Amazon offers Prime members a $10 Amazon Credit for free when you spend $10 or more in-store at Whole Foods, or on items sold by Whole Foods on Prime Now. (Customers will need to present their Prime code or mobile number at checkout in-store. The credit must be used between 12:00 a.m. July 15 to 11:59 p.m. PT July 17.) That's essentially like getting $10 worth of free stuff. Buy Now
Tips
- Whole Foods purchase must be made between July 3 and July 16
New
Amazon · 37 mins ago
Clif Bar 2.4-oz. Energy Bar 36-Pack
$20 $35
free shipping
Amazon offers the Clif Bar 2.4-oz. Energy Bar 36-Pack in Chocolate Chip and Crunchy Peanut Butter for $35.49. Clip the 40% off coupon on the product page and checkout with Subscribe & Save to cut it to $19.52. With free shipping, that's $13 less than you'd pay for the same quantity in local stores. Buy Now
Olive Garden · 1 mo ago
Olive Garden
Buy 1, Take 1 entrée free
It's tied as the best offer we've seen at Olive Garden
At participating Olive Garden restaurants, buy a select lunch or dinner entrée, with prices starting at $12.99, and get a second entrée for take-out for free. (The sit-down entrée includes unlimited soup or salad and breadsticks; they can be added to the take-out meal for an additional fee.) That ties our mention from last September and is the best buy one, get one free discount we've seen from Olive Garden in this year. Click here to find a location near you.
Target · 1 mo ago
Nespresso Coffee & Espresso Makers at Target
35% off
free shipping
Save on a wide variety of machines
Target takes 35% off Nespresso Coffee & Espresso Makers via this Cartwheel coupon. Plus, all orders bag free shipping. (It can be redeemed via the Cartwheel mobile app for iPhone or Android. Don't have a Cartwheel account? It's free to sign up.)
PepsiCo eCommerce · 1 wk ago
Pepsi Snacks, Drinks, and more
up to 25% off
free shipping w/ Prime
Amazon takes up to 25% off a selection of Pepsi snacks, drinks, and more via on-page clip coupons. Plus, take an extra 5% select items when you check out via Subscribe & Save. Even better, Prime members bag free shipping. Some exclusions may apply. Shop Now
