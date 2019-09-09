Quaker Oats Quaker Lower Sugar Instant Oatmeal, 4-Flavor Variety Pack (48 Pack)

Amazon offers the Quaker Life 13-oz. Breakfast Cereal 3-Pack for $6.11. Clip the on-page 15% off coupon and check out via Subscribe & Save to cut that to $4.93. With free shipping for Prime members, that's at least $4 less than you'd pay in-store locally and the best price we could find.



Update: The price has now increased to $6.50 before discounts, $5.19 after. Buy Now