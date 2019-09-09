Quaker Oats Quaker Lower Sugar Instant Oatmeal, 4-Flavor Variety Pack (48 Pack)

Personalize your DealNews Experience
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
Deal ends September 10. Shop Now
Amazon offers the Quaker Life 13-oz. Breakfast Cereal 3-Pack for $6.11. Clip the on-page 15% off coupon and check out via Subscribe & Save to cut that to $4.93. With free shipping for Prime members, that's at least $4 less than you'd pay in-store locally and the best price we could find.
Update: The price has now increased to $6.50 before discounts, $5.19 after. Buy Now
It's $18 under what Walmart charges for this same quantity. Buy Now
It's $3 under our July mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's also about $7 under the price you'd pay for a similar quantity in-store.) Buy Now
That's about $3 under what you'd pay in-store locally. Buy Now
Amazon offers two Snyder's of Hanover Mini Pretzels 40-oz. Canisters for $9.92. (A single canister costs $4.96, but there's a minimum order of two.) Order via Subscribe & Save to drop the price to $9.42. With free shipping for Prime members, that's tied with last week's mention and the lowest price we could find by $12.
Update: Deal has been amended with the correct minimum order quantity. Buy Now
