New
Rakuten · 20 mins ago
Quaker Oats Quaker Chewy Dipps Granola Bar Variety 48-Count Pack
$11 $20
free shipping

That's a savings of at least $7. Buy Now at Rakuten

Tips
  • sold by Brands You Love via Rakuten
  • coupon code "QUAKER40" bags this price
  • Amazon charges a few cents more via Subscribe & Save
Features
  • features 22 chocolate chip, 22 peanut butter chocolate chip, and 14 dark chocolatey flavors
  • 8 grams of 100% whole grains per bar
↑ less
Buy from Rakuten
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "QUAKER40"
  • Published 20 min ago
  • Popularity: 0/5
All Deals Groceries Rakuten Quaker Oats
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register