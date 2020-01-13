Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
PepsiCo eCommerce · 1 hr ago
Quaker Oats Quaker Big Chewy Variety Pack 36-Count
$9 $13
free shipping w/ Prime

That's the lowest price we could find by $4. Buy Now at PepsiCo eCommerce

Tips
  • Clip the 25% off first Subscribe & Save order coupon and checkout via Subscribe & Save to get this discount.
  • Some Prime members may receive an additional discount.
Features
  • 18 Chocolate Chip bars
  • 18 Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip bars
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires 1/13/2020
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 2/5
All Deals Groceries PepsiCo eCommerce Quaker Oats
Popularity: 2/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register