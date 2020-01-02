Open Offer in New Tab
PepsiCo eCommerce · 1 hr ago
Quaker Oats Quaker Big Chewy Granola Bar 36-Count Variety Pack
$9 $13
free shipping w/ Prime

That's $4 less than you'd pay in local stores. Buy Now at PepsiCo eCommerce

  • Clip the 25% off coupon on the product page and order via Subscribe & Save to get this price.
  • 18 each of Chocolate Chip and Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 2/5
All Deals Groceries PepsiCo eCommerce Quaker Oats
