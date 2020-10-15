New
Ends Today
PepsiCo via Amazon · 22 mins ago
Quaker Oats Quaker Baked Squares Soft Baked Bars 20-Pack
$10 w/ Prime via Sub & Save $15
free shipping

That's the best price we could find by at least $2. Buy Now at PepsiCo via Amazon

Tips
  • Available in 2-Flavor, Blueberry & Strawberry or 2-Flavor, Apple Cinnamon & Strawberry at this price.
Features
  • no artificial flavors or high fructose corn syrup
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires in 10 hr
    Published 22 min ago
  • Popularity: 0/5
All Deals Groceries PepsiCo via Amazon Quaker Oats
Amazon Prime Day
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register