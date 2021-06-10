Quaker Oats Chewy Granola Bars 58-Pack for $9 via Sub & Save w/ Prime
PepsiCo via Amazon · 1 hr ago
Quaker Oats Chewy Granola Bars 58-Pack
$9 via Sub & Save w/ Prime
free shipping

Prime members can Subscribe & Save for about $8 less than you'd pay for just 56 bars at Target. Buy Now at PepsiCo via Amazon

  • Available in Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip at this price.
