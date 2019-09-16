New
Ends Today
PepsiCo eCommerce · 1 hr ago
Quaker Oatmeal Squares Breakfast Cereal in Original Brown Sugar 14.5-oz. Boxes 3-Pack
24% off
free shipping w/ Prime
Features
  • 10g protein per serving when enjoyed with milk
  • 100% whole grains
  • Good source of fiber
↑ less
Buy from PepsiCo eCommerce
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Shop Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires in 22 hr
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 2/5
All Deals Food & Drink PepsiCo eCommerce Pepsi
Popularity: 2/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register