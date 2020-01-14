Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
Ends Today
PepsiCo via Amazon · 1 hr ago
Quaker Oatmeal Squares Breakfast Cereal 3-Pack
$7 $10
free shipping w/ Prime

That's $2 under the price you'd pay at your local store. Buy Now at PepsiCo via Amazon

Tips
  • Check out with Subscribe & Save to get this price.
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires in 19 hr
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Groceries PepsiCo via Amazon Quaker Oats
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register