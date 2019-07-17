For Prime members only, PepsiCo via Amazon takes 35% off the Quaker Instant Oatmeal Protein 24-Count Variety Pack. (Discount appears in-cart.) Plus, these orders bag free shipping. Shop Now
Expires 7/17/2019
Published 49 min ago
As one of its early Prime Day deals, Amazon offers Prime members a $10 Amazon Credit for free when you spend $10 or more in-store at Whole Foods, or on items sold by Whole Foods on Prime Now. (Customers will need to present their Prime code or mobile number at checkout in-store. The credit must be used between 12:00 a.m. July 15 to 11:59 p.m. PT July 17.) That's essentially like getting $10 worth of free stuff. Buy Now
- Whole Foods purchase must be made between July 3 and July 16
Exclusively for Prime members, Amazon offers the Quaker Oats 1-Minute Oatmeal 40-oz. Bag 2-Pack for $7.18. Clip the 25% off coupon and order via Subscribe & Save to drop that to $4.30 with free shipping. That's $6 under our October mention and the lowest price we could find now by $3. Buy Now
Amazon offers Prime members the Gatorade Thirst Quencher 20-oz. Bottle 12-Pack in Fruit Punch for $7.47. Clip the 10% off coupon and order via Subscribe & Save to drop that to $6.35 with free shipping. That's a buck under our mention of a variety pack earlier today and $4 under the lowest price we could find for a similar quantity elsewhere. Buy Now
- several other flavors are available for just pennies more
Amazon offers Prime members the Lay's Classic Potato Chips 1-oz. Bag 40-Pack for $11.18. Clip the $4 off coupon and order via Subscribe & Save to cut that to $6.62 with free shipping. That's tied with our expired mention from three days ago and $7 less than you'd pay for a 50-pack at your local warehouse store. Buy Now
- gluten-free
- made with just potatoes, oil, and salt
PepsiCo via Amazon takes up to 25% off a selection of Pepsi snacks, drinks, and more via on-page clip coupons. Plus, take an extra 5% select items when you check out via Subscribe & Save. Even better, Prime members bag free shipping. Some exclusions may apply. Shop Now
